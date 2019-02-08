JUST IN
Inflows In Equity Mutual Funds Drop For Third Month
Business Standard

Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 22.02% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 207.46 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 22.02% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 207.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 171.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales207.46171.11 21 OPM %12.8812.87 -PBDT33.8939.79 -15 PBT30.9736.76 -16 NP20.9326.84 -22

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:49 IST

