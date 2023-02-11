Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 67.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.30% to Rs 319.22 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 67.69% to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 319.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.319.22244.9920.5116.0168.9942.2264.7838.5847.9628.60

