Innovation Software Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreInnovation Software Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.020 0 OPM %00 -00 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0-0.05 100 PBT0-0.03 100 0-0.05 100 NP0-0.03 100 0-0.05 100
