Inox Leisure commences operations of multiplex cinema theatre in Vellore

Inox Leisure commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on a management contract basis, located at INOX Leisure, in Thiruvalam Road, Katpadi, Vellore (Tamil Nadu) with effect from today, i.e. Friday, 4 February 2022.
The multiplex cinema theatre has three screens and 483 seats. INOX is now present in 71 cities with 159 multiplexes, 670 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,51,104 seats across India.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 102.50 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose to Rs 296.47 crore during the quarter over Rs 14.88 crore in the corresponding quarter, last year.
Shares of Inox Leisure rose 0.93% to Rs 418.30 on BSE. Inox Leisure is a multiplex chains operator.
