Volumes soar at Torrent Power Ltd counter

MAS Financial Services Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2022.

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25756 shares. The stock gained 7.74% to Rs.582.75. Volumes stood at 10422 shares in the last session.

MAS Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28461 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.635.90. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 8130 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2261 shares. The stock dropped 4.65% to Rs.4,815.00. Volumes stood at 1230 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87775 shares. The stock lost 6.43% to Rs.1,562.00. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5521 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2149 shares. The stock rose 5.09% to Rs.4,102.90. Volumes stood at 1136 shares in the last session.

