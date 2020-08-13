Inox Leisure Ltd rises for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 259.25, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9% in last one year as compared to a 2.47% slide in NIFTY and a 23.93% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 259.25, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11302.2. The Sensex is at 38292.56, down 0.2%. Inox Leisure Ltd has gained around 16.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1398.85, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

