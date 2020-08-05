V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.85% to Rs 40.33 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 51.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.85% to Rs 40.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 564.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.33564.18-143.4222.17-46.49122.39-67.38103.18-51.3235.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)