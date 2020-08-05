GCCL Infrastructure & Projects standalone net profit rises 141.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 2.26 croreNet profit of GCCL Infrastructure & Projects rose 141.03% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.262.73 -17 4.378.22 -47 OPM %78.7631.87 -2.065.23 - PBDT1.940.86 126 0.170.35 -51 PBT1.910.83 130 0.050.23 -78 NP1.880.78 141 0.040.17 -76
