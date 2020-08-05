GCCL Infrastructure & Projects standalone net profit rises 141.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.22% to Rs 2.26 crore

Net profit of GCCL Infrastructure & Projects rose 141.03% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.22% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.47% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

