Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 708.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 15.67 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 708.97% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.6712.20 28 OPM %16.348.93 -PBDT2.791.34 108 PBT2.481.12 121 NP6.310.78 709
