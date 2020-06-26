Integra Garments & Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Integra Garments & Textiles reported to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
