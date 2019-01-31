Integrated Hitech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 croreIntegrated Hitech reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 OPM %40.00-14.29 -PBDT0.02-0.01 LP PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
