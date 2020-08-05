Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 1156.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Intellect Design Arena ranked #1 Best Selling Retail Banking Solution
Intellect Design Arena slips after Q3 net loss
Intellect Design Arena launches CALM 20, a contextual ALM platform
Intellect Design Arena positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Trade Finance Report
-
Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 345.89 croreNet profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 1156.93% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 345.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales345.89342.79 1 OPM %17.952.58 -PBDT65.9014.67 349 PBT47.06-1.88 LP NP42.613.39 1157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU