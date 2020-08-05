Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 1156.93% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 345.89 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 1156.93% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 345.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales345.89342.79 1 OPM %17.952.58 -PBDT65.9014.67 349 PBT47.06-1.88 LP NP42.613.39 1157

