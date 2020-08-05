Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 1156.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 345.89 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 1156.93% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 345.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 342.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.345.89342.7917.952.5865.9014.6747.06-1.8842.613.39

