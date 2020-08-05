Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 92.20 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 34.01% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 92.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales92.20105.78 -13 OPM %12.2610.08 -PBDT7.847.22 9 PBT3.243.12 4 NP3.312.47 34

Wed, August 05 2020. 14:24 IST

