Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 34.01% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 92.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 105.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.92.20105.7812.2610.087.847.223.243.123.312.47

