Shakti Pumps (India) standalone net profit rises 15.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.05% to Rs 86.59 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 15.28% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.05% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales86.59101.93 -15 OPM %8.787.76 -PBDT4.674.82 -3 PBT0.450.85 -47 NP0.830.72 15
