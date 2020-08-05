Shakti Pumps (India) standalone net profit rises 15.28% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.05% to Rs 86.59 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 15.28% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.05% to Rs 86.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.86.59101.938.787.764.674.820.450.850.830.72

