Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 83.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 409.34 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 83.14% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 409.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 442.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

