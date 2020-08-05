Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 83.14% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Amrit Corp standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 409.34 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 83.14% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 409.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 442.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales409.34442.53 -8 OPM %7.4110.76 -PBDT29.9053.58 -44 PBT6.1430.34 -80 NP4.1624.68 -83

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:10 IST

