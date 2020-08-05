Strides Pharma Science standalone net profit declines 83.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net loss of Rs 203.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Strides Pharma posts net loss of Rs 206.57 cr for Mar quarter
Strides Pharma spurts after USFDA nod for generic skin ointment
Strides to acquire 18 abbreviated new drug applications from Pharmaceutics International, Inc
Strides Pharma reports Q4 net loss at Rs 207 cr
-
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 409.34 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science declined 83.14% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 409.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 442.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales409.34442.53 -8 OPM %7.4110.76 -PBDT29.9053.58 -44 PBT6.1430.34 -80 NP4.1624.68 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU