Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kokuyo Camlin tumbles after dismal Q4 performance
Kokuyo Camlin extends suspension of manufacturing operations
Kokuyo Camlin partially resumes operations at Tarapur plant
Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 64.60% to Rs 71.83 croreNet loss of Kokuyo Camlin reported to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.60% to Rs 71.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales71.83202.90 -65 OPM %-16.467.59 -PBDT-14.6412.47 PL PBT-19.207.65 PL NP-11.075.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU