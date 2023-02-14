Inter Globe Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 4.91 croreNet profit of Inter Globe Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.914.94 -1 OPM %-3.26-37.65 -PBDT-0.49-2.22 78 PBT-0.51-2.25 77 NP0.02-2.25 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
