Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Retro Green Revolution remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.37 14 OPM %23.8121.62 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.110.11 0
