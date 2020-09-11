Paramone Concepts consolidated net profit declines 88.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 686.94% to Rs 21.09 crore

Net profit of Paramone Concepts declined 88.46% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 686.94% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.092.68-10.34-27.991.2310.851.1610.760.877.54

