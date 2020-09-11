JUST IN
Paramone Concepts consolidated net profit declines 88.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 686.94% to Rs 21.09 crore

Net profit of Paramone Concepts declined 88.46% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 686.94% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.092.68 687 OPM %-10.34-27.99 -PBDT1.2310.85 -89 PBT1.1610.76 -89 NP0.877.54 -88

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:05 IST

