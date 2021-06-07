Interglobe Aviation Q4 net loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr

On a consolidated basis, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo)'s net loss stood rose to Rs 1,147.16 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 870.81 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations dropped 25% to Rs 6,222.95 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 1,157.51 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,289.77 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the quarter, the airline company posted an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring or rent costs) of Rs 648.30 crore with EBITDAR margin of 10.4% as compared to EBITDAR of Rs 86.70 crore with EBITDAR margin of 1% for the same period last year. Available seat-kilometer (ASK) declined 16.7% to 1,920 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against 2,300 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenue passenger-kilometer (RPK) skid 29.4% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Rs 1,910 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Load factor fell 12.7 points to 70.2% in Q4 FY21 from 82.9% in Q4 FY20. Passenger load factor, or load factor, measures the capacity utilization of public transport services like airlines, passenger railways, and intercity bus services. It is generally used to assess how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue.

During the financial year, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo)'s consolidated net loss stood at Rs 5,806.42 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 233.67 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations tanked 59.05% to Rs 14,640.63 crore in FY21 from Rs 35,756 crore in FY20.

Ronojoy Dutta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo), said: "This has been a very difficult year with our revenues slumping hard due to COVID-19, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again with the second wave of the COVID-19. While we have seen a sharp decline in revenues in March through May, we are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June."

"We see this pandemic as a period of great trial for both our shareholders and our employees. We are focusing all our efforts and all our energies to strengthen the foundations and the pillars of IndiGo so that we emerge from this trial significantly stronger structurally and even more customer responsive than ever before. While we have produced disappointing financial results this year, we have also positioned ourselves to be the best-in-class airline when the inevitable recovery finally arrives," he added.

For the quarter, the passenger ticket revenues stood at Rs 4,974.10 crore, registering a decline of 30.2% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and ancillary revenues was at Rs 890.70 crore, recording a fall of 17.2% as compared to the same period last year. RASK (revenue per available seat kilometre) declined 10.6% to Rs 0.32 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 0.36 crore in Q4 FY20. Yield (Rs per km) fell 1.2% to Rs 3.70 in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 3.74 in Q4 March 2020.

On the cost front, the total expenses for the quarter ended March 2021 stood at Rs 7,519.30 crore, registering a decrease of 24.2% over the same quarter last year. CASK (cost per available seat-kilometre) slipped 8.2% to Rs 0.38 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 March 2020. CASK excluding fuel stood at Rs 2.87, recording a 3.3% fall over the same quarter last year.

As of 31 March 2021, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 18,568.50 crore comprising of Rs 7,099.70 crore of free cash and Rs 11,468.80 million of restricted cash. The capitalized operating lease liability stood at Rs 25,738.70 crore. The total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was at Rs 29,859.70 crore.

During the quarter, the airline company had a fleet of 285 aircraft including 100 A320ceos, 120 A320neos, 39 A321neo and 26 ATRs, with a net reduction of 2 aircraft during the quarter. It operated at a peak of 1,301 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights and it provided services to 65 domestic destinations and 10 international destinations through air bubble flights.

For the period January-March 2021, Interglobe Aviation had a Technical Dispatch Reliability of 99.93%. The company had on-time performance of 95.17% at the four key metros and flight cancellation rate of 0.89%.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) rose 3.85% to Rs 1,820.20 on BSE. The stock hit a low of Rs 1,745 and a high of Rs 1,850.65 so far during the day.

