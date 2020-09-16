International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
International Conveyors reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
International Conveyors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 86.70% to Rs 33.40 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 40.65% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 86.70% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.4017.89 87 OPM %7.256.20 -PBDT2.781.66 67 PBT2.401.22 97 NP1.731.23 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU