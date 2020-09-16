JUST IN
Business Standard

International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 86.70% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 40.65% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 86.70% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales33.4017.89 87 OPM %7.256.20 -PBDT2.781.66 67 PBT2.401.22 97 NP1.731.23 41

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:28 IST

