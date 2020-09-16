International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 86.70% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 40.65% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 86.70% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.33.4017.897.256.202.781.662.401.221.731.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)