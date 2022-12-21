IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Central Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2022.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 13.25% to Rs 396.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13562 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank soared 10.71% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank spiked 9.76% to Rs 34.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 110.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 104.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spurt 8.97% to Rs 463. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7542 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India gained 8.44% to Rs 37.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)