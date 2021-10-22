HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2820.8, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.17% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 61.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2820.8, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 12.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19188.85, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2803.15, down 1.66% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 22.17% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 61.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 44.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)