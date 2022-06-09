Iraqi Airways goes live on Ramco Systems' aviation system

-
Ramco Systems said that it has successfully gone live at Iraqi Airways with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9, thereby completely digitalizing all core business processes in the company.
Iraqi Airways Company, operating as Iraqi Airways, is the national carrier of Iraq, and It is the largest airline in Iraq and is a member of the Arab Air Transport Association.
Ramco's next-gen digital platform offers Iraqi Airways real-time data availability ensuring 100% aircraft airworthiness on the release.
With modules for CAMO, maintenance, supply chain, and flight operations, bundled with core HR, Ramco Aviation Software automates all business processes at Iraqi Airways. The solution will also automate regulatory reports.
Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer - Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, The future of the aviation industry is going high tech post pandemic. It is during these times that Ramco is supporting airline operators like Iraqi Airways with a comprehensive and enhanced platform with latest tech tools to transform businesses. We are happy to offer the company a platform that will give them a technological edge over their competition.
Ramco Systems is an enterprise software player in the area of Global Payroll and HR, ERP, Logistics and M&E MRO for Aviation.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 17.31% to Rs 123.92 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The scrip fell 2.44% to currently trade at Rs 242 on the BSE.
