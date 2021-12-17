Vakrangee Digital Ventures ties-up with Upstox

To provide financial solutions on BharatEasy Mobile app

Vakrangee's wholly owned subsidiary, Vakrangee Digital Ventures has formed an alliance with Upstox (RKSV Securities India), one of the fastest-growing investment platforms in India, to offer online trading account opening services through its BharatEasy Mobile app.

Vakrangee shall also provide the service from its physical network of Vakrangee Kendras.

This tie-up will provide a complete bouquet of financial solutions to the customers across the country. The collaboration will provide our partner with access to the huge client base & Network that Vakrangee has, helping it tap the untapped market & diversify its base.

Vakrangee through its BharatEasy Super app and Nextgen Kendras will now be able to provide Online trading account opening services in remote areas of the country. By downloading a single Vakrangee's BharatEasy Super App mobile application, its customers would get access to a wide array of products and services which would significantly reduce their requirement to switch between multiple apps. This would lead to superior customer experience and convenience for the customer.

