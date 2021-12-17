Vakrangee Digital Ventures ties-up with Upstox

To provide financial solutions on BharatEasy Mobile appVakrangee's wholly owned subsidiary, Vakrangee Digital Ventures has formed an alliance with Upstox (RKSV Securities India), one of the fastest-growing investment platforms in India, to offer online trading account opening services through its BharatEasy Mobile app.
Vakrangee shall also provide the service from its physical network of Vakrangee Kendras.
This tie-up will provide a complete bouquet of financial solutions to the customers across the country. The collaboration will provide our partner with access to the huge client base & Network that Vakrangee has, helping it tap the untapped market & diversify its base.
Vakrangee through its BharatEasy Super app and Nextgen Kendras will now be able to provide Online trading account opening services in remote areas of the country. By downloading a single Vakrangee's BharatEasy Super App mobile application, its customers would get access to a wide array of products and services which would significantly reduce their requirement to switch between multiple apps. This would lead to superior customer experience and convenience for the customer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU