Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 40.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ircon International rose 40.19% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 2346.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1761.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2346.511761.856.728.68202.02202.30177.92179.27190.00135.53

