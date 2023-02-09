Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 40.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.18% to Rs 2346.51 croreNet profit of Ircon International rose 40.19% to Rs 190.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 2346.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1761.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2346.511761.85 33 OPM %6.728.68 -PBDT202.02202.30 0 PBT177.92179.27 -1 NP190.00135.53 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU