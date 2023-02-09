Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.72% to Rs 28.89 croreNet loss of Asian Energy Services reported to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.72% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.8969.98 -59 OPM %-10.1817.81 -PBDT-2.9513.11 PL PBT-8.406.08 PL NP-10.414.50 PL
