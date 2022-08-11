IRCTC records PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q1 FY23

-
-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profit surged to Rs 245.52 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 82.52 crore in Q1 FY22.
Net sales zoomed to Rs 852.59 crore in the first quarter from Rs 243.37 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The company's revenue from the Catering business was Rs 352.15 crore (up 6.2x YoY), revenue from the Internet Ticketing business was Rs 301.66 crore (up 2x YoY), revenue from the Raill Neer business was Rs 83.65 crore (up 2.9x YoY) and revenue from the Tourism business was Rs 81.93 crore (up 11.1x YoY) in Q1 FY23.
State Teertha segment reported revenue of Rs 33.20 crore during the period under review.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 329.30 crore in Q1 FY23, which is higher by 196.5% as compared with Rs 111.08 crore in Q1 FY22.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.
Shares of IRCTC were trading 1.17% lower at Rs 665.25 on the BSE.
