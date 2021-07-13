ISGEC Heavy Engg jumps after order win

ISGEC Heavy Engineering gained 3.96% to Rs 819.45 after the EPC company secured order for two waste to energy boilers from Hitachi Zosen Inova, Switzerland.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering on Tuesday announced that it has bagged an order for two waste to energy boilers (pressure & non-pressure parts) from Hitachi Zosen Inova, Switzerland for the Slough Multifuel Project in Slough, Berkshire, UK. Each of these boilers will have a capacity of 660 TPD.

The company said that this is the second order that it has received from Hitachi Zosen Inova. The boilers will be manufactured to EN standards. The broad scope of the order includes detailed engineering, manufacturing, and supply through the Mundra port on FAS basis.

Waste to Energy is a sustainable technology with huge potential and the EPC company is actively playing a constructive role in not just promoting it but actually executing it on the ground.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 444.67% to Rs 68.52 crore on 4.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,617.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

