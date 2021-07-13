Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 214.86 points or 1.13% at 19165.46 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.73%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.52%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.28%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.08%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.01%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.75%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.36%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.07%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.95 or 0.43% at 52597.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.65 points or 0.45% at 15763.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.98 points or 0.53% at 26205.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.97 points or 0.32% at 8047.04.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)