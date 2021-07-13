Mindtree Ltd Slides 1.4%

Mindtree Ltd has added 0.36% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.2% rise in the SENSEX

Mindtree Ltd lost 1.4% today to trade at Rs 2463.4. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.38% to quote at 29369.72. The index is up 2.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 3i Infotech Ltd decreased 1.34% and Subex Ltd lost 1.23% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 83.6 % over last one year compared to the 43.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mindtree Ltd has added 0.36% over last one month compared to 2.34% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7017 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29755 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2619 on 01 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 963.3 on 15 Jul 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)