Isgec Heavy Engineering announces cessation of director of Sarawati Sugar Mills

On 07 August 2020

Isgec Heavy Engineering announced that Tahir Hasan (DIN: 00074282), Independent Director has retired from the Board of Saraswati Sugar Mills , an unlisted material subsidiary on completion of tenure of his appointment with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Saraswati Sugar Mills held on 07 August 2020.

