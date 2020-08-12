ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 47.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 47.45% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1194.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1048.861194.446.705.9983.5372.0757.4349.5841.7028.28

