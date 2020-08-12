ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 47.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 63.76% in the March 2020 quarter
AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.93% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Isgec Heavy Engineering announces cessation of director of Sarawati Sugar Mills
-
Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 47.45% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1194.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1048.861194.44 -12 OPM %6.705.99 -PBDT83.5372.07 16 PBT57.4349.58 16 NP41.7028.28 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU