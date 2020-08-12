JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower
Business Standard

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 47.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 47.45% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1048.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1194.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1048.861194.44 -12 OPM %6.705.99 -PBDT83.5372.07 16 PBT57.4349.58 16 NP41.7028.28 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU