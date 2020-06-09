Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 54.92% to Rs 20.14 crore

Net profit of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 54.92% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.61% to Rs 8.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 80.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

