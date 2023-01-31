Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Mahan Industries rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.32 -9 OPM %37.939.38 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.100.03 233

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:28 IST

