Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.32 -9 OPM %37.939.38 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.100.03 233 NP0.100.03 233
