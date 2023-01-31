Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.58% to Rs 23.91 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.58% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.9117.13 40 OPM %4.183.09 -PBDT0.920.68 35 PBT0.16-0.11 LP NP0.08-0.51 LP
