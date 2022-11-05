JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

City Union Bank Q2 PAT up 52% YoY to Rs 276 cr
Business Standard

Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 135.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 135.63% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.373.89 -13 OPM %72.1130.08 -PBDT2.331.19 96 PBT2.050.87 136 NP2.050.87 136

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU