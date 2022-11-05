Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 135.63% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel buys 19867.8 MHz spectrum; to commence 5G deployment from Aug
SEPC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.35 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Future Lifestyle Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Spectrum Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Cabinet approves auction of 5G spectrum
-
Sales decline 13.37% to Rs 3.37 croreNet profit of Spectrum Foods rose 135.63% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.373.89 -13 OPM %72.1130.08 -PBDT2.331.19 96 PBT2.050.87 136 NP2.050.87 136
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU