Spectrum Foods standalone net profit rises 135.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Spectrum Foods rose 135.63% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.37% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.373.8972.1130.082.331.192.050.872.050.87

