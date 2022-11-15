IST consolidated net profit declines 6.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 30.83 croreNet profit of IST declined 6.83% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.8334.89 -12 OPM %83.9468.82 -PBDT35.7737.59 -5 PBT34.5336.24 -5 NP25.9227.82 -7
