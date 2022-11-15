IST consolidated net profit declines 6.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 30.83 crore

Net profit of IST declined 6.83% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.8334.8983.9468.8235.7737.5934.5336.2425.9227.82

