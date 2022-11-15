Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 175.90% to Rs 23.01 croreNet profit of Shree Karthik Papers reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 175.90% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.018.34 176 OPM %4.170.96 -PBDT0.79-0.20 LP PBT0.49-0.50 LP NP0.47-0.44 LP
