Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.94% to Rs 0.26 croreNet loss of Welterman International reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.49 -47 OPM %-61.5428.57 -PBDT-0.110.14 PL PBT-0.130.09 PL NP-0.130.05 PL
