ITC Ltd soars 2.16%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 217.5, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. ITC Ltd has added around 8.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34890.5, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 457.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

