Bosch Ltd sees good buying

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15350.4, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.9% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 63.34% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15350.4, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 13.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10510.25, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33985 shares today, compared to the daily average of 76423 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15404.95, up 1.35% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 48.9% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 63.34% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 43.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)