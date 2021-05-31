GAIL (India) Ltd stays supported

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.5, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.38% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 49.27% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.5, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51866.7, up 0.86%. GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 15.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19566.8, up 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 185.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 159.45, up 3.61% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 72.38% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 49.27% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

