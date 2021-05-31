Coforge Ltd spurts 0.31%, gains for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3554, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 144.94% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 90.01% jump in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3554, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 15568.45. The Sensex is at 51890.48, up 0.91%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 22.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27122.8, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3567.5, up 0.13% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 144.94% in last one year as compared to a 58.44% jump in NIFTY and a 90.01% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 89.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

