ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.75% in the March 2022 quarter
ITL Finlease And Securities standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2022 quarter
ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sonalika ITL hiring over 3,000 youth from ITI to strengthen channel partner workforce
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.40% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 45.01% to Rs 40.37 croreNet profit of ITL Industries rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.3727.84 45 OPM %6.648.30 -PBDT2.992.18 37 PBT2.631.78 48 NP2.001.38 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU