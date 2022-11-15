ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 44.93% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.01% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.3727.846.648.302.992.182.631.782.001.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)