Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 103.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 65.65 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 103.00% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 65.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.65.6548.6220.3411.5613.496.0313.065.848.814.34

