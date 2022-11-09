JUST IN
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 103.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.03% to Rs 65.65 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 103.00% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.03% to Rs 65.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.6548.62 35 OPM %20.3411.56 -PBDT13.496.03 124 PBT13.065.84 124 NP8.814.34 103

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:40 IST

