Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.18% to Rs 16.71 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 29.41% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.18% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.718.88 88 OPM %11.1917.23 -PBDT1.921.55 24 PBT1.771.42 25 NP1.321.02 29
