Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 88.18% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 29.41% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 88.18% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.718.8811.1917.231.921.551.771.421.321.02

