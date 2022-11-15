IZMO consolidated net profit rises 52.97% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 35.68 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 52.97% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.6830.07 19 OPM %13.9014.63 -PBDT5.975.16 16 PBT3.262.07 57 NP3.092.02 53

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

