IZMO consolidated net profit rises 52.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of IZMO rose 52.97% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.6830.0713.9014.635.975.163.262.073.092.02

