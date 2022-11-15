IZMO consolidated net profit rises 52.97% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
IZMO consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the March 2022 quarter
GS Caltex India launches digital campaign this friendship week to strengthen the bond between engine oil and engine
Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit rises 444.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Lykis consolidated net profit rises 113.33% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 35.68 croreNet profit of IZMO rose 52.97% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.6830.07 19 OPM %13.9014.63 -PBDT5.975.16 16 PBT3.262.07 57 NP3.092.02 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU