J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals launches dedicated nephrology division 'Renova'

To focus on comprehensive renal care

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced its foray into the area of Nephrology with a new dedicated division called RENOVA which will endeavour to serve patients who are under treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease.

The new division will focus exclusively on comprehensive renal care ranging from the management of hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease to End-stage renal disease. After successfully becoming one of the leading player in Hypertension with brands like Cilacar and Nicardia , JBCPL has now begun to also focus on patients with CKD.

