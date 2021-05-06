Board of Fermenta Biotech appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Narayana Hrudayalaya update on expansion in Cayman Island
Aster DM gains on plan to set up hospital in Cayman Islands
Board of Bajaj Holdings & Investment approves change in directorate
Fermenta Biotech acquires 52% membership interest in AGD Nutrition, LLC
Fermenta Biotech acquires 52% membership interest in US firm
-
At meeting held on 06 May 2021The Board of Fermenta Biotech at its meeting held on 06 May 2021 has appointed Krishna Datla (DIN: 00003247) as a Whole-time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel), designated as Executive Vice-Chairman, for a period of 3 years commencing from 09 May 2021, subject to members' approval at their ensuing general meeting.
The Board also appointed Prashant Nagre (DIN: 09165447) as an additional director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06 May 2021; and designated him as the Managing Director of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU