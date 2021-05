Board of Fermenta Biotech appoints directors

At meeting held on 06 May 2021

The Board of Fermenta Biotech at its meeting held on 06 May 2021 has appointed Krishna Datla (DIN: 00003247) as a Whole-time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel), designated as Executive Vice-Chairman, for a period of 3 years commencing from 09 May 2021, subject to members' approval at their ensuing general meeting.

The Board also appointed Prashant Nagre (DIN: 09165447) as an additional director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 06 May 2021; and designated him as the Managing Director of the company.

